50 Restaurants That Aren’t In Utica New York Anymore That You Loved

Which restaurants in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse area do you miss the most? Whether they have been closed for a short time, or decades, which ones do you love?

Did you know that Utica's oldest bar is still in operation and is probably older than your grandparents? Gerbers on Liberty Street is Utica's oldest Prohibition-era bar.

The full official title is "Gerbers 1933 Tavern" to honor the year in which Prohibition was repealed, and the year it officially (legally) started serving alcohol. Of course, Uticans could still get a drink there when you legally couldn't. Their website says it was frequently busted by the "Flying Squadron," the name given to supporters of Prohibition who loved to rat on speakeasies."

As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very delicious memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't even a restaurant. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at?

A group on Facebook will be the ones to thank for the following memories. The Facebook group "I remember when... Utica, NY" recently had a post with the text: Name a restaurant that's not in Utica anymore that you liked.

The post has well over 200 comments. There are some clear favorites, and some you may have never heard of. We decided to take the top 50 suggestions and show them to you. If you have any we should add, text us on our station app:

These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back We asked this simple question on social media and got a lot of responses. These are just the top ones, obviously we could always add to this list. You can chat with us on our station app to add to the list as well.