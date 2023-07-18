Did you hear about the debacle at the Miranda Lambert concert? Whell. According to Newsweek, "Some fans at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas over the weekend" were taking a selfie during her show and Lambert stopped the show to tell them to knock it off and pay attention like a Miss Trunchbull in country clothing.



via GIPHY

Gurl.

Lambert said to the fans, and I quote:

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I'm sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said to the people taking the selfies. "I don't like it—at all. We're here to hear some country music, and I'm singing some country damn music."

Some fans were in agreement with Trunch--I mean-- Lambert's stance on the selfie matter. But some fans were more like, "I paid good money to be here. Keep my selfie stick out your mouth, sis." Or some such. So rather than do the back and forth about who is right, let's focus on the positive.

Here are 5 Upstate New York Places You are Welcome to Take Selfies with Your Bestie and Not Have to Worry About Getting Yelled at for it.

via GIPHY

The Egg Performance Arts Center in Albany, NY

Courtesy of TheEgg.org Courtesy of TheEgg.org loading...

www.theegg.org 6 Empire State Plz Rm 420, Albany, NY 12228

(518) 473-1845

New York State Capital in Albany, NY

Courtesy of New State Capital/Facebook Courtesy of New State Capital/Facebook loading...

ogs.ny.gov 170 State St, Albany, NY 12207

(518) 474-2418

The Stanley Theatre, Utica, NY

Courtesy of The Stanley.org/Facebook Courtesy of The Stanley.org/Facebook loading...

259 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501

(315) 724-4000

Niagra Falls at Niagra Falls, NY

Courtesy of Niagra Falls.org/Facebook Courtesy of Niagra Falls.org/Facebook loading...

NiagrafallsStatepark.com 332 Prospect St, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

(716) 278-1794

Ska.Nonh Great Law of Peace Center, Liverpool, NY

Courtesy of Ska.NONH Great Law of Peace.org/Facebook Courtesy of Ska.NONH Great Law of Peace.org/Facebook loading...

www.skanonhcenter.org 6680 Onondaga Lake Pkwy, Liverpool, NY 13088

(315) 453-6767

Go and selfie in peace.

Pictures: Miranda Lambert + Brendan McLoughlin Walk the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin had quit a Grammy weekend, including a trip down the red carpet before the 2023 Grammy Awards . Lambert was styled by Tiffany Gifford.

Also included: two photos of Lambert and Mcloughlin from Saturday night's (Feb. 4) pre-Grammy gala.

All of Miranda Lambert’s Albums, Ranked From her 2005 debut to today, we look back on all of Miranda Lambert's solo records to date.