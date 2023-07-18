5 Upstate NY Places to Take a Selfie Where Miranda Lambert Won’t Yell at You
Did you hear about the debacle at the Miranda Lambert concert? Whell. According to Newsweek, "Some fans at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas over the weekend" were taking a selfie during her show and Lambert stopped the show to tell them to knock it off and pay attention like a Miss Trunchbull in country clothing.
Gurl.
Lambert said to the fans, and I quote:
"I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I'm sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said to the people taking the selfies. "I don't like it—at all. We're here to hear some country music, and I'm singing some country damn music."
You Can Watch the Whole Ordeal for Yourself Here.
Some fans were in agreement with Trunch--I mean-- Lambert's stance on the selfie matter. But some fans were more like, "I paid good money to be here. Keep my selfie stick out your mouth, sis." Or some such. So rather than do the back and forth about who is right, let's focus on the positive.
Here are 5 Upstate New York Places You are Welcome to Take Selfies with Your Bestie and Not Have to Worry About Getting Yelled at for it.
The Egg Performance Arts Center in Albany, NY
New York State Capital in Albany, NY
The Stanley Theatre, Utica, NY
Niagra Falls at Niagra Falls, NY
Ska.Nonh Great Law of Peace Center, Liverpool, NY
Go and selfie in peace.