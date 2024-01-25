5 Of New York’s Most Popular Dating Platforms

Which dating platforms will Central New Yorkers be looking for their Valentine on? We may have an answer.

The website Dating News has published their list of Most Popular Dating Apps by State for 2024. So who won for New York? The dating app Happn. This app is described as "An urban dating app for city folk on the go." Have you ever heard of it? Probably not, and you aren't alone.

No Deposit Bonus Codes Guide analyzed Google search data for 2023 for 81 dating platforms to see which ones New Yorkers are most interested in and which ones Americans are ditching overall.

So with their data, who is New York’s most popular dating platform? Here's some answers:

1) Tinder – 117,550 average monthly searches

Tinder tops the list of New York's most popular dating platforms, with 117,550 average monthly searches. Tinder launched in 2012 and has become a cultural phenomenon

2) Match – 71,845 average monthly searches

Match is New York's second most popular dating platform, with 71,845 average monthly searches. Match.com was launched in 1995 and offers online features and in-person events for people to meet others.

3) Ashley Madison – 60,921 average monthly searches

Ashley Madison is New York's third most popular dating platform, with 60,921 average monthly searches. The controversial site was created in 2002 and is marketed toward people who are married (or in a committed relationship) and looking to have an affair.

4) Zoosk – 59,335 average monthly searches

In fourth is Zoosk, with 59,335 average monthly searches. Set up in 2007, Zoosk analyzes data on how users use the platform to recommend potential matches to its users.

5) Plenty of Fish – 42,597 average monthly searches

Plenty of Fish is fifth, with 42,597 average monthly searches. Plenty of Fish was founded in 2003 and markets itself on the wide range of ways people can meet on the platform.

Happy dating!

