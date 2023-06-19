5 Free Things NY Women Can Do Right Now to Thrive

Hear me out. The things we're told about self-care-- for the most part, ain't free. Whether it be cash or time or energy or frenemies that drain our sanity--Everything costs something amirite? And yet, peace of mind is priceless. I don't know about you, but peace of mind is something I am more than willing to invest in. Enter- thriving. If you're unclear about the difference between thriving and surviving, you can check this article out at your leisure. The gist? According to Dr. Anna Akbari for Psychology Today:

Surviving is a grim struggle—you’re white-knuckling life, just barely getting by. Thriving is living and thinking abundantly.

There's more to it, of course. There's a mindset shift. And that's cool and all, but can somebody who wants to thrive-- do something right now to get that mindset shift in motion? Particularly when bubble baths aren't cutting it anymore? Why, yes. Here are 5 FREE things you can do right now to help you instantly get some thrival in your life. Ready?

1. Practice Gratitude

It's easy and it's free. Look around your life and take notice of what you have to be grateful for. Practicing gratitude can be as simple as saying something like: "I am so grateful I woke up this morning." or "I am grateful for this breath." Start wherever you're inspired and see how many things you can list. You can say these or write them. Whatever makes you giddy.

2. Stop Complaining

This one is not quite as easy, but it too is free. You can learn more about how to stop complaining here.

3. Unplug Your Devices

That's it. Stop scrolling. Just shut them off. Or put your phone on airplane mode for 5 minutes. Breathe. Relish in the silence. You deserve the quiet.

4. Go Out in Nature/Grounding

Even if you're not a "nature person", going outside is good for your well-being. Taking your shoes off and walking in the grass or soil or sand--has added benefits.

5. Dance Like Nobody's Watching

Stressed? Turn on your fave dance song and have a party. It doesn't matter if you think you can't dance. Go on, treat yourself. You'll feel like Beyonce in no time.

Honorable mention (cause this one ain't free, free free):

6. Eat Something Nourishing

Eat some fruit. Put together a gorgeous salad. Make and drink a smoothie. It doesn't have to be fancy. If you can, use what you have in the fridge already. This site has awesome smoothie recipes.

Let the thriving begin!

