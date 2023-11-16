5 Delicious Desserts to Try for Your NY Thanksgiving Dinner
It's Almost Here.
Thanksgiving is a mere week away and if you have not yet planned your menu for the family gathering festivities, it's time to get cracking. One of the things that will undoubtedly come up when gathering a variety of bodies in one place for a meal-- is food allergies, diet restrictions and preferences.
As a human who has been vegan-ish for decades now, the struggle is real.
Even though my family is incredibly understanding and accommodating of the way I eat, I have also found that, if I don't prepare it and bring it with me, I will not be eating (or not that well). And as someone who aspires to eat fabulous food as often as possible, I learned to how to prepare that which I am wanting to eat. The best part? What I bring, everybody wants to eat also.
Last time, we talked about sides. For this little diddy, let's chat about desserts.
Here are 5 Delicious (Vegan/Plant-Based/Diet Restriction Friendly) Desserts to Try This Thanksgiving:
Apple Burbon Cake w/ Cinnamon Buttercream:
Ooooooh this looks good. It's a two-layer apple cake with vegan cinnamon buttercream. Can you even can?!
READ MORE: Vegan Apple Cake - My Quiet Kitchen
Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie:
I get it. Pumpkin pie is pumpkin pie. But if there is anyone coming to dinner with a gluten allergy, this is for them.
READ MORE: Vegan Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie | Minimalist Baker Recipes
Peanut Butter Cup Cookies:
This recipe blends the best of both worlds--peanut butter cups and cookies. The good news is you can switch out peanut butter for almond or sun butter.
READ MORE: Vegan Peanut Butter Cup Cookies | Minimalist Baker Recipes
Apple Crumb Pie:
READ MORE: Vegan Apple Crumb Pie - Making Thyme for Health
A delicious traditional variation of the classic--but made dairy and allergen free>
Southern Sweet Potato Pie:
There is nothing more classic and decadent than sweet potato pie. Better make two-- this dairy free version will have a line for seconds.
READ MORE: Vegan Sweet Potato Pie - Healthier Steps
