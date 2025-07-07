A night that began with fireworks ended in chaos as gunfire, violence, and mass disorder broke out in Utica late on the Fourth of July, leaving one man dead, another injured, a police officer hospitalized, and multiple people arrested following a string of fights that spanned from the shooting scene to Wynn Hospital.

According to a statement from the Utica Police Department, officers and fire personnel were dispatched to the intersection of James Street and Howard Avenue around 10:40 PM for reports of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, first responders found a 39-year-old Utica man suffering from gunshot wounds, surrounded by a large and hostile crowd.

As emergency crews attempted to assist the victim, members of the crowd physically obstructed and assaulted first responders, hindering their ability to render aid. During the altercation, a Utica Police officer sustained injuries and was transported to Wynn Hospital for treatment.

Despite the chaos, the shooting victim was eventually transported by ambulance to Wynn Hospital, where emergency medical teams attempted lifesaving efforts. The man later died from his injuries. His name has not been released pending family notification.

Shortly after, a second gunshot victim, also wounded at the same intersection, arrived at the hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated on the scene of the shooting. As police attempted to secure the area and begin their investigation, multiple physical fights erupted among bystanders, some of which escalated into direct confrontations with police. A large altercation at James Street and Seymour Avenue resulted in the arrest of five individuals on various charges.

Fights Erupt at Wynn Hospital

The violence didn’t stop there. As crowds gathered at Wynn Hospital, additional fights broke out, prompting a significant law enforcement response to restore order and protect hospital staff and patients. Normal operations at the hospital were eventually resumed.

Authorities credited the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police with assisting in the emergency response and helping to regain control of the escalating situation.

The Utica Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the shootings and related incidents. Anyone with information is urged to contact UPD at (315) 223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip via Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at\ www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by phone at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

