f you have a new fourth grader at home, add this one to the list of perks nobody tells you about.

The federal Every Kid Outdoors program gives all fourth-grade students free access to hundreds of parks, public lands and waters across the country during their fourth-grade year. And even better... New York State Parks accepts the pass too.

That means one free pass could help your family squeeze in quite a few adventures this school year.

New York 4th Graders Can Get Into State Parks for Free

New York State Parks accepts the National Park Service's Every Kid Outdoors pass for fourth-grade students.

When visiting a New York State Park, the pass covers the vehicle entry fee as long as the fourth grader is in the vehicle.

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The pass can also be used at most New York State historic sites. In those cases, it can cover house tour fees for the fourth grader and up to three accompanying adults. Families should check with the historic site before visiting since participation and exclusions can vary.

How to Get an Every Kid Outdoors Pass

Getting one is pretty simple.

Fourth graders can visit the official Every Kid Outdoors website, complete an online activity and get their pass.

For the 2026-27 school year, the pass is valid through August 31, 2027. The program is available to U.S. fourth graders as well as the homeschool equivalent. Educators can also obtain paper passes for their fourth-grade students.

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One important thing to remember before loading everyone into the car: New York State Parks requires the fourth grader to be present, and you'll need to bring the actual paper pass. An electronic version of the paper pass will not be accepted.

What Does the Free 4th Grade Pass Cover?

At New York State Parks, the program covers the vehicle use fee. It does not make everything at the park free.

Camping, swimming pool fees, rentals and special tours are among the extras that are not covered. The pass also cannot be transferred to another student or family.

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At locations without someone collecting entrance fees, families may need to display the pass on the vehicle dashboard.

Also, if you're headed to Niagara Falls State Park, there's a special procedure because of its parking system. Families using the program should see the attendant at the entrance or use the intercom button at the parking pay station.

Your Fourth Grader Could Be Your Ticket to a Year of Adventures

The federal program was created to encourage kids and their families to explore America's public lands, and New York's participation gives families even more places to use it.

So if you've got a fourth grader this year, print that pass and keep it somewhere you'll actually remember to bring it.

For once, your kid may be the one getting you through the gate for free.