A large-scale Missing Child Rescue Operation has successfully located 43 children and teens who were previously reported missing to police. The operation was led by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, working alongside the New York State Office of Children and Family Services and the National Child Protection Task Force.

43 Missing Children Located in Westchester County

Over the course of three days, more than 70 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, along with nonprofit organizations and private-sector partners, came together to find missing children who may be at risk of exploitation, endangerment, or harm.

Investigators reviewed case notes, explored new leads, and used advanced technology to locate children ranging in age from 8 to 17 years old at the time they were reported missing.

Thanks to that coordinated effort, 43 children and teens were successfully located..

Why Operations Like This Are So Important

In 2025 alone, 10,629 children under 18 were reported missing in New York State, and 94 percent were reported as runaways.

Runaway does not mean safe. According to child protection experts, children who run away are among the most vulnerable to trafficking, exploitation, and abuse. That’s why rapid response, information-sharing, and collaboration are critical.

At the end of 2025, there were still 1,079 active missing children cases statewide.

It’s Bigger Than One County

This was the third Missing Child Rescue Operation led by DCJS and the National Child Protection Task Force. A previous operation in Erie County located 47 missing children. Another operation in the Capital Region located 71 missing children.

More than 160 young people have been found through these targeted efforts.

Support Doesn’t Stop When a Child Is Found

Locating a child is only the first step.

The Office of Children and Family Services coordinated with nonprofit organizations and victim assistance programs across the Downstate Region to make sure children who were recovered received services and support, including help addressing trauma, housing instability, family conflict, and other root causes that may have contributed to them going missing in the first place.

If you want to learn more about the National Child Protection Task Force and the work they do, you can visit ncptf.org.

