4 Self-Care Inspired Gift Ideas for NY Dads This Father’s Day

Father's Day is swiftly approaching. Have you gotten the dad in your life a gift yet? Sure, grills and fishing poles and giant saws, ties and re-gifted socks are nice and all, but have you thought about giving that special father figure in your life a different kind of gift-- maybe-- the gift of self-care? I (don't) know (what) you're thinking-- how can somebody give somebody else the gift of self-care? Isn't self-care the gift one gives to oneself? Sure. AND in the spirit of this cool article by Matt from My Life and Dads, it is possible to get Dad a splendiferous Father's Day gift, inspired by self-care.

Here are 4 cool self-care inspired Father's Day gift ideas:

THE GIFT OF SILENCE

How does one gift Dad silence?! Easy. Invite him on a hike in the woods. And don't talk. Jk. Maybe Dad would like a gift certificate for a Flotation Therapy treatment. Floatation therapy is a way of relaxing in a dark, soundproof tank or pod filled with saltwater. You can learn more about it here. There are plenty of Floatation Therapy Spas popping up all over place. The gift of silence could be just the thing Dad is craving this #hothusbandsummer. :)

THE GIFT OF EXERCISE

This one's easier. Maybe Dad would LOVE a fully paid for 1 year gym membership or 3-6 months' worth of sessions with a personal trainer. Maybe a few classes at a yoga studio. Maybe Dad has had his eyes on a Peloton or line dancing lessons. Maybe Dad always wanted to learn Kung Fu. You get the idea. There are lots of creative ways to gift Dad the gift of movement this Father's Day.

THE GIFT OF DOING STUFF HE LOVES OR WANTS TO TRY

Does Dad have a hobby you know of that he never gets to do? Pottery? Glass Blowing? Obscure rock finding? Maybe he loves museums. Maybe he always wanted to scuba dive or snorkel. Did Dad always want to learn to play guitar? Whatever Dad's silent passion, feel free to fuel it with a pre-paid class or a gift certificate that he can cash in at his whim.

THE GIFT OF EATING BETTER

Dad may LOVE to grill, but if he's got health issues and is wanting an excuse to uplevel his health, maybe this Father's Day hook dad up with a healthy cooking class. Or gift him a subscription to one of those healthy food boxes with the tasty recipes that ship right to his door. There are lots of ways to show Dad you care about him and help him eat better too.

See? Giving the gift of self-care this Father's Day just may be easier than you thought.

