4 Foods to Maybe End Dry Skin if You Live in Upstate New York

"Summer bodies are made in winter."

The idea behind the saying is that you go to the gym during fall and winter so you can look all fit in your swimsuit come summer. Every time I hear someone say this I instinctively think, "shut up". But, lovingly.

Recently, I was thinking... could the "summer bodies are made in the winter" idea be applied to our skin--but kind of reversed? Ala, "nourished, un-dry winter skin is made in the late summer/fall"?

I dunno.

But I do know that dry skin and "signs of aging" are related, so I did some digging to find some foods/herbs that are linked with overall skin health. I'm wondering if we eat these foods now-- if it will help keep our skin all yummy and non-dry when it gets cold, cold? Is that a thing?

Anyway, here are the first 4 I found. All of these are relatively inexpensive. Two of these you can find pretty much anywhere. The other two you can order from Jeff Besos' Amazon or an herb store of your choice.

Triphala:

I have this powder in my freezer right now. I've been using it on and off for the better part of 10 years. I don't have a reason I stopped taking it regularly (as in every day twice a day), except that it tastes very much like drinking chalk. But since it came up in my search, here you go.

Healthshots says Triphala "is an excellent medicine that helps rebuild our skin protein and retain moisture in the skin. It is loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants such as vitamin C, which helps form collagen. Add two teaspoonfuls of Triphala powder to a glass of water and leave it overnight. Drink this on an empty stomach in the morning.

Amla Juice:

I've used Amla in powder form as a hair mask. I've never tried the juice. I hear it's bitter.

Organic Facts says Amla "is rich in antioxidants that help to reverse the sign of aging. It reduces wrinkles and fine lines and also lightens pigmentation. Amla is a rich source of vitamin C, so it increases collagen formation, which helps to minimize fine lines and wrinkles. The easiest way to consume Amla is 20 to 30 ml of Amla juice diluted with warm water."

Spinach:

Spinach is easy to eat, juice and blend.

Healthline says, Spinach "is super hydrating and packed with antioxidants that help to oxygenate and replenish the entire body. It’s also rich in:

vitamins A, C, E, and K

magnesium

plant-based heme iron

lutein

This versatile leafy green’s high vitamin C content enhances collagen production to keep skin firm and smooth. But that’s not all. The vitamin A it provides may promote strong, shiny hair, while vitamin K has been shown to help reduce inflammation in cells."

Watercress:

The number 1 food on Healthline's list is this.

"Watercress acts as an internal skin antiseptic and increases the circulation and delivery of minerals to all cells of the body, resulting in enhanced oxygenation of the skin. Packed with vitamins A and C, the antioxidants in watercress may neutralize harmful free radicals, helping to keep fine lines and wrinkles away."

There are more. Stay tuned...

