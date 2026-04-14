U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Western New York just seized nearly 350,000 batteries, worth about $100,000.

According to the officials, the shipment of hearing aid batteries didn’t meet federal safety standards designed to protect children.

Specifically, they violated something called Reese’s Law, a regulation that requires products with small button or coin batteries to have secure, child-resistant packaging.

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Why does that matter? Because those tiny batteries can be extremely dangerous if swallowed, especially for young kids.

How This All Unfolded

Here’s how it went down. Back in early February, CBP officers inspected a commercial shipment coming through the Buffalo port of entry. The cargo included a large number of hearing aid batteries. Something didn’t seem right, so officers held the shipment for further investigation.

From there, samples were sent to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and that’s when the issue became more clear.

The batteries didn’t meet federal safety requirements.

The Final Decision

After reviewing the case, investigators recommended that the entire shipment be seized.

So on March 26, that’s exactly what happened.

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All 350,000 batteries, valued at around $100,000, were officially taken out of circulation before they could hit store shelves.

This Seizure Sounds Strange… But It Could Protect Kids

It might sound like a strange headline, “hundreds of thousands of batteries seized”, but this is really about safety.

Button batteries are one of those everyday items most of us don’t think twice about… but they can be incredibly dangerous in the wrong situation.

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