Think You’re Tough Enough for This 3,500-Foot Climb? One of New York’s Wildest Races Is Back

It starts like a whisper. A scenic road winding upward, deceptively calm beneath a blue summer sky. Trees blur past. Your lungs tighten. Your calves catch fire. The air gets thinner with every switchback. You glance ahead, hoping to see the top. But it’s not there. Only more uphill.

The asphalt continues to rise like a dare from the mountain itself.

This isn’t just a race. It’s a grind through 3,500 feet of pure vertical gain, on foot or on two wheels, with no breaks, no mercy, and no flat ground in sight. It’s the kind of challenge that makes marathoners wince and seasoned cyclists question their life choices. But for those who crave the climb, who need a challenge that pushes both body and mind to the brink, this race is a rite of passage.

At the summit, the reward isn’t just the view (though that’s stunning, too). It’s knowing you made it to the top of one of New York’s tallest and toughest peaks.

The Race Where Gravity Is Your Enemy and the View Is Your Reward

Now in its 23rd year, the legendary Whiteface Uphill Foot and Bike Race will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. in the Adirondack High Peaks region of Wilmington, New York.

Runners, cyclists, and even unicyclists will battle over 8 miles of continuous climbing along the stunning Whiteface Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway, one of the most scenic and punishing ascents in the Northeast.

The race finishes near the summit of Whiteface Mountain, New York’s fifth-highest peak, with sweeping 360-degree views across the Adirondacks.

Race Details

Location: Wilmington, NY (about 30 minutes from Lake Placid)

Start Points: Cyclists: Whiteface Region Visitors Bureau Runners: Near Adirondack Chocolates

Finish Line: Near the summit of Whiteface Mountain

Course Type: USATF-certified

Elevation Gain: 3,500 feet over 8+ miles

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025

Participants will receive post-race snacks, drinks, and meal vouchers for local eateries. A limited shuttle service is available for runners only; cyclists must arrange their own transportation down the mountain. A small number of summit passes will be available to spectators at registration.

This Isn’t the Only Race in Town…

If you’re making the drive from Central New York, make it a full weekend of movement, mountains, and muscle burn:

️Sunday, June 8: Wilmington Whiteface Mountain Bike Race

Known as “The Beast from the East,” this rugged event covers 100k and 50k courses with singletrack trails and jeep roads. Finish line festival includes:

Cold local beer

Live music

Food for riders and spectators

️ Saturday, June 21: Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run (5k & 10k)

Celebrate the region’s bootlegging history with a spirited run followed by whiskey tastings and a food festival at Preston Festival Field. There even a virtual option available for remote runners.

Beyond the Finish Line: Explore Wilmington

Wilmington is the kind of quiet Adirondack town where adventure lives around every corner. After the race, unwind at:

High Falls Gorge – Easy trails + dramatic waterfalls

Santa’s Workshop – A fun off-season stop for families

Nearby towns like Lake Placid and Saranac Lake – Just a short drive away

Think You’re Ready to Climb?

If you’re from Central New York and you’ve been training, searching, or waiting for a sign to test your limits, then this is it. The Whiteface Uphill Race doesn’t just offer a challenge. It offers bragging rights. An iconic summit. And the kind of satisfaction that only comes from beating the mountain.

