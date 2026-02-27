If you ask most kids what their favorite part of the school day is, the answer is not math. It is not spelling. It is not even lunch (well, maybe sometimes).

It's recess.

Now, there's a new bill in the New York State Senate that could make sure every elementary student across the state gets at least 30 minutes of it every single day.

Senate Bill S6858 would require all public and private schools in New York where the school day exceeds five hours to provide a minimum of 30 minutes of daily recess for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and for sixth graders who attend elementary school.

And, it could not be taken away as punishment or be used to finish academic work.

What Senate Bill S6858 Would Require

The bill has been introduced and referred to the Senate Committee on Education. If passed, it would amend the state education law to create a new section dedicated to daily recess for elementary students.

Here is what the legislation outlines:

A minimum of 30 minutes of recess every school day that exceeds five hours

Recess must be supervised but student directed

No phones, tablets, videos or computers during recess

Schools must provide tools for play such as balls and jump ropes

Recess should be held outside whenever possible, including in winter

Lunch and physical education cannot count as recess

Recess cannot be routinely withheld as punishment

The 30 minutes is considered a minimum requirement. Schools are encouraged to exceed it.

Why Lawmakers Say Recess Is Essential

The bill states that recess is essential to the physical well being and mental health of elementary school students. Lawmakers point to rising obesity rates, youth mental health concerns, and the decline in peer interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons to protect unstructured play time.

The legislation specifically notes that young students learn through play and that recess supports socialization, creativity, stress relief and academic success.

What Happens Next

The bill would take effect on July 1 following its passage into law. But, for now, it remains in committee.

And if this proposal moves forward, every elementary student in New York would be guaranteed at least 30 minutes a day to run, play, imagine and just be a kid.

