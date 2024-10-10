30 Best Breweries In New York State- According To TripAdvisor

Where can you find the best bars and breweries all over New York State? Here's the Top 30:

Regardless of the brewery's size and offerings, one thing is for sure- Now is a great time for a beer across New York. Many of the nation's highest-rated breweries are so small that the only way to sample their beer is to visit them in person. Others distribute their products around the country, or even across the globe. Many of those are located right here in New York.

New York State has become a hotspot for breweries and microbreweries. We currently have over 500 breweries operating as of 2023. This ranks New York among the top states for craft beer production in America. New York's brewing industry generates over $5 billion annually in economic impact, employing thousands of people across the state. The state’s Farm Brewery License, introduced in 2012, further incentivized the use of locally-sourced ingredients, leading to a surge in breweries that emphasize homegrown New York hops and barley.

Stacker published an article titled "Highest-rated breweries in New York." Here's how they got their data:

To find some top spots near you, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in New York using data from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor ranks places using a combination of metrics, including overall rating, reviews, and number of page views. As a result, a business with a 5 out of 5 overall rating might rank lower than one with a 4 out of 5. Data is as of June 6, 2024."

Here's their results for New York State:

