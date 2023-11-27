3 Central New York Activities In Utica To Entertain Family This Season
Having family visit during the holiday season can sound challenging. We want to make it easier with these 3 activities in Utica.
You may dread the big question: “What should we do?” Besides going to restaurants, finding events and activities in the Utica area, despite the area’s rustic charm, may feel limiting during the cold Upstate New York season.
Kickstart your holiday planning with these three places that are bursting with potential to create a festive Christmas for you and your family to enjoy together:
Attend a Utica Comets Hockey Game
Throughout the entirety of December, the Utica Comets have seven, well spread-out, home games in the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium! Taking your family to a Utica Comet game is an experience of its own whether you like hockey or not! Utica is proud of its professional hockey team so even in a chilly hockey rink, the heat is on.
Visit a Utica Coffee Roasting Company Cafe
Taking your family to the area’s locally-owned coffee shop is a must during the holiday season! Utica Coffee is simply iconic. With their seasonal holiday menu and wide selection of coffee blends and merch you can take home, there will be something for everyone at Utica Coffee! Located in both Utica and Clinton, taking your family to these beautiful cafes will make them feel right at home.
Explore the Munson’s Victorian Yuletide Exhibition
From November 24 - December 31, take your family back in time to the 1800s as the Munson opens its Victorian Yuletide to the public, for free! Experience a Victorian winter home as the Foundation Elms is currently decorated with holiday decor, toys, and treats that take you and your family back to a 19th-century Christmas.
Become The Proud Owner Of The Most Legendary Bars In Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
10 Leading Causes Of Death In New York
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
S.I.V. and Pic Way Ray Memories
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler