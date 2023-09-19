3 Timeless NY Fall Wedding Trends

Don't you just love a good fall wedding? It's not too hot. It's not too cold (although in CNY too cold is debatable). The golds, oranges and reds of the changing leaves makes any outdoor backdrop seem extra magical. I had an early outdoor summer "garden party" style wedding and if I were to do it again--say--for a year 5 vow renewal situation (or a second husband Jason Mamoa situation), I would definitely opt for a mid to late fall ceremony. You?

Last Year, around New Years, the New York Post and their curated wedding planners predicted the following as wedding trends for 2023: (my thoughts for fall are in parentheses)

An emergence of outdoor celebrations: Outdoor celebrations continue to be popular with indoor/outdoor venues taking top billing. Villas are the buzzword among global wedding planners with Italy being the most desired destination for I dos. (um... by outdoor you mean a park or somebody's fancy back yard? And by Villa do you mean somebody's spruced up Adirondack cabin? Preferably by a stream or lake? Italy sounds fab for a destination wedding, but for stay-at-home fall nuptials we need forest, ala below.)

Natural settings with brilliant views: Natural settings with beautiful views are also popular (think Mountain vistas), and the perfect backdrop for bigger design trends around modern style with wood, and textured florals. (I feel like we've been over this above. This fall foliage is gorgeous tho.)

A grandiose nighttime vibe: Also dubbed the “Night Luxe vibe,” this trend is about indulging in extravagances from sequin dresses to caviar—all after the sun goes down. It’s synonymous with celebrations, making it the perfect energy for I-dos. It’s a moody vibe and a reason to class things up: flash photography, live oyster shuckers (baked mac and cheese and pumpkin spice cupcakes), and sparkle are all included. (I don't know about making sequins the dress code, but I love the idea of a nighttime wedding lit with candles and string lights. Like this.)

(or this)

If you're planning a fall wedding, it's not too late to incorporate some or all three of these trends. Hang tight, bc next time, we'll cover fall wedding gown trends. Also, the A-frame listed below is a perfect place for a very cool CNY wedding.

