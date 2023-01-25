New York State is the land of opportunity. Many great minds over the years have turned their dreams into amazing businesses. Did you know that out of the 50 biggest retailers in America 3 call New York State home?

Of course New York is known for major players like Macy's, NASDAQ, Tiffany and Co, and more having roots in the city. What about across New York State? Here in Upstate we honor Fisher-Price, Cool Whip, Freihofer's, and more. These are legacy brands to our region.

Some iconic brands have become famous as either a core to the DNA of Upstate New York, or have risen to gain recognition across the country and around the world. Some of these businesses you've seen them on the shelves at grocery stores and seen their commercials on TV. Some reference New York in the name, but others might surprise you. In a time when businesses come and go in the blink of an eye, these places have shown the strength.

Stacker recently ranked the biggest retailers in America based on their retail sales figures from 2021. Many of these businesses don’t have a physical location in New York. Despite what some call a “retail apocalypse,” many of them have at least one brick-and-mortar location in New York. It was also nice to see how many operate their main headquarters in Upstate New York, and not just in the city itself.

Think you know which stores we’re missing and which iconic New York brands made a very impressive list? Take a look to see if you’re right:

LOOK- These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 3 Are Based In New York State Stacker recently put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. What they did was ranked each by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2021. We took it a step further to see how many locations they have in New York and across the United States.

Total stores were based on figures from Scrapehero. The number of New York stores is based on information collected from a brand's website. It was easier to find that info for some and difficult for others. So be advised.

