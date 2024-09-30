3 New York Towns Named Top Budget-Friendly Stays In America

Do you think vacations across New York State have become too expensive? Well, 3 Upstate New York towns were just named the top budget friendly stays in America.

BadCredit.org polled travelers and asked them to name the most budget-friendly towns and cities across America for lodging. Typically, that would be a motel. Out of the Top 150 places, 3 Upstate New York towns made the list.

We recently surveyed 3,000 travelers about their opinions on motels. We asked respondents to rate, according to their own experiences, where the best motels are in the U.S. Specifically, the hidden gems that provide exceptional value and comfort at a budget-friendly price."

What Are The Top Budget Friendly Towns In New York?

According to their research, here's the rankings:

#2 Lake Placid

#9 Cooperstown

#15 Beacon

Coming in second place, Lake Placid takes the cake. Once the home of the Winter Olympics, it's still an incredible home of snow sports, and summer ones too. The motels in Lake Placid provide great accommodations at a great rate.

Cooperstown is home to the Baseball Hall of Fame. It is also known for its picturesque setting on Otsego Lake and its restored historical buildings. Motels here offer comfortable stays for a great rate.

Recently a national publication went searching for towns across America that gives you that warm fuzzy feeling when strolling through town shopping. They named Beacon New York as the winner there. So on top of the affordable shopping, you can stay at an affordable rate.

Do you agree with their findings? Let us know on our station app.

