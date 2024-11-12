The 3 New York Roads That Made America’s Most Hated List
Traveling roads in New York State can be a nightmare. It's no shocker that we are home to 3 of the most hated in America.
A recent nationwide poll has revealed that New York is home to three of the most hated roads in America, including one in the top 10. The poll was conducted by a car dealership in Florida, and the folks at Gunther Volvo Cars in Daytona Beach. This was also published in 2023, but this list is current for 2024:
Which New York Road Is The Most Hated In The State?
According to their findings, I-87 (Part of the New York State Thruway) came in at number 8 nationwide, and was the highest ranking hated New York Road. They mentioned how it's a pure nightmare around New York City and Albany where traffic jams can be frequent.
What Other Roads Were Mentioned As Hated?
Number 23 on the list went out to I-95 particularly in the Bronx and Westchester County. Number 32 on the list went out to the Long Island Expressway (I-495), which is famous for its regular congestion, especially during rush hours.
What Road Was The Most Hated In All Of America?
The US-101 highway in California, mostly in the regions of San Francisco and Los Angeles, is recognized as one of the absolute worst due to its significant traffic congestion and frequent bottlenecks:
The highway presents substantial challenges for drivers due to persistent heavy traffic conditions, often exacerbated during peak rush hours when the flow of vehicles significantly slows. In densely populated areas such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, the US-101 is notorious for continuous congestion, evidenced by an abundance of brake lights and the sound of horns."
Have you ever drove that one? What do you think about the New York roads? Text us on our station app and let us know.
New York State's 5 Most Dangerous Roads [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Stop! Don't Miss These 11 Incredible Upstate New York Roadside Sites!
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
13 Upstate New York Roadside Oddities You Must Not Miss
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio