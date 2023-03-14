There's so many amazing restaurants here in Utica New York. What are 26 restaurants you need to try at least once?

You would think our region of the Mohawk Valley and Central New York would be considered the food capital of the state of New York. Let's be real, we have everything from Chicken Riggies, Utica Greens, Tomato Pie, Upside Down Pizza, and Half Moons. Why don't we own this title already? It's time to start knocking on our state senates door. We clearly understand people of Upstate New York like to eat classic dishes with friends and family.

Let's focus on some famous places just for a second. O’Scugnizzo’s Pizzeria for example, located at 614 Bleecker Street in Utica, is one of the oldest pizzeria's in all of New York State. They have been serving upside down pizza since 1914. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, came to Utica to review some of Central New York’s most famous pizzas. He made a stop at O’Scugnizzo’s and loved it. Clearly we are making food right around here.

This following list is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start. This list is strictly restaurants in Utica New York. Not the Utica area or surrounding towns, but Utica New York. We took submissions from all over social media to build this list. We will have other lists for other parts of our region to showcase next. But right now, let's focus on Utica:

26 Restaurants In Utica New York You Need To Try At Least Once This following list is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start. This list is strictly restaurants in Utica New York. Not the Utica area or surrounding towns, but Utica New York. We took submissions from all over social media to build this list. We will have other lists for other parts of our region to showcase next. But right now, let's focus on Utica:

25 Restaurants 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Should Visit In Upstate New York We've been taking trips to Flavortown with " Diners, Drive Ins and Dives " since November of 2006. Wouldn't it be nice if Guy Fieri made more tips to Upstate New York?

Guy has traveled to over 37 restaurants in New York State alone. We asked "If Food Network’s “Diners,Drive Ins & Dives” could visit the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, where should they go?" on social media. The responses were well into the hundreds. What we wanted to do was take the Top 25 suggestions. Here's that list for you to enjoy: