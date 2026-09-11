If you spend fall counting down the days until you can hit the slopes, a new multi-mountain pass could help you ski more without buying a separate season pass for every mountain.

The Snow Pass is making its debut for the 2026–2027 winter season, giving skiers and snowboarders access to 14 mountains, including several right here in New York.

How the New Snow Pass Works

The Snow Pass includes two visits to each of its 14 participating ski areas. That adds up to as many as 28 days on the slopes.

Once both included visits have been used at a participating mountain, passholders can return for additional days at 30% off the regular lift-ticket price.

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The pass is currently priced at $349.99, plus processing fees, as part of a limited preseason offer. The first round reportedly sold out in less than 24 hours, but another limited batch is scheduled to go on sale Monday, September 21, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

New York Mountains Included in the Snow Pass

Five New York ski areas are included in the full Snow Pass:

Oak Mountain

Gore Mountain

Whiteface Mountain

Belleayre Mountain

HoliMont

The pass also includes mountains in New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and Nova Scotia, plus Monarch Mountain in Colorado and Snow King Mountain in Wyoming.

A Less Expensive Three-Day Option

Anyone who doesn’t expect to squeeze 28 ski days into one winter can choose the Snow Triple Play instead.

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The Triple Play costs $184.99, plus processing fees, and includes three total lift tickets that may be used across 23 participating mountains. No more than two of the three days may be used at the same mountain, so passholders must visit at least two different ski areas to use all three tickets.

Its New York lineup is even larger, with access to:

Oak Mountain

Gore Mountain

Whiteface Mountain

Belleayre Mountain

Holiday Mountain

HoliMont

Plattekill Mountain

Kissing Bridge

Read the Fine Print Before Buying

There are a few important catches to know before purchasing either option.

Both products are nonrefundable and may only be used by the person who bought them. They cannot be shared or transferred to someone else.

Blackout dates and redemption instructions also vary by mountain. For example, Oak Mountain will not accept the passes on December 26 or December 31, 2026, or on January 16 and February 13, 2027. Gore and Whiteface have longer blackout periods around Christmas, Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and the February school break.

Belleayre and HoliMont access is limited to non-holiday weekdays.

There is also no physical pass or card. Skiers will generally present their purchase confirmation code at the mountain’s ticket window or guest-services counter to receive that day’s lift ticket.

Anyone interested should carefully review the restrictions for the mountains they plan to visit before buying. Complete pass details, participating locations and sale updates are available on the official Snow Pass website.

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