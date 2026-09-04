One of the most moving displays of the year is returning to Utica this November.

The Good News Foundation will host its 12th annual Flags for Heroes Healing Field, filling Memorial Parkway with 1,000 American flags in honor of the men and women who have served, sacrificed and made a difference in our communities.

The display will be open November 3 through November 11, 2026.

1,000 Flags Will Fill Memorial Parkway

Each flag is meant to represent and honor a hero, including active-duty military members, fallen service members, first responders and veterans.

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The display is designed as a place for families, friends and the public to stop, reflect and remember the people whose service and sacrifice have shaped their lives.

You Can Sponsor a Flag for a Hero

You can take part by sponsoring a flag for $40 or making a donation to support the display.

The Healing Field is made possible through donations, sponsorships and volunteers, and proceeds this year will benefit Sitrin’s Military Program.

That program provides individualized care for veterans and service members dealing with physical, emotional and cognitive challenges.

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Unlike a one-size-fits-all approach, Sitrin tailors treatment and social activities to each person’s specific needs and interests. The program has helped those living with traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, depression, anxiety and other service-related challenges.

Special Recognition Ceremony Planned

A special Recognition Ceremony will be held Saturday, November 7 at 3 p.m. at the Utica Recreation Center. This year’s guest speaker will be Roger L. Parrino Sr., whose career includes decades of military, law enforcement, homeland security and public service experience.

Parrino enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1980 and later spent more than 21 years with the New York City Police Department, eventually becoming a Lieutenant Commander of Detectives and serving on the Hostage Negotiation Team.

His career also included multiple overseas deployments as a civilian advisor to the Marine Corps, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He later served as Senior Counselor to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and as Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

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Parrino was also awarded the NYPD Medal of Valor for his actions on September 11, 2001.

A Powerful Way to Mark Veterans Day

There are a lot of ways to honor the people who have served our country, but walking through a field of 1,000 American flags has a way of putting that gratitude into perspective.

The Flags for Heroes Healing Field will be on display along Utica’s Memorial Parkway from November 3 through Veterans Day on November 11.

Facts To Know About Veterans Day Gallery Credit: DreDay