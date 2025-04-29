It’s officially prom season across New York State, and whether you're a parent fielding dress ideas or a teen planning your big look, one question is guaranteed to come up: What color should I wear?

If you’re looking to blend in or stand out on the dance floor, Google’s got your back. But before you rush out to buy that dream dress or rent the perfect suit, you might want to check the map because what’s trending in Texas isn’t the same as what’s hot in New York. In fact, one color is completely taking over the New York prom scene... and it might not be the one you’d expect.

And no, it’s not black.

Not this year.

Before we spill the glitter-covered tea, let’s look at what Google Trends is telling us...

According to Google Trends data tracking the most-searched prom dress and suit colors across the U.S., New York teens are all about silver this year; at least when it comes to suits.

Todd Cravens/Unsplash Todd Cravens/Unsplash loading...

Top Prom Dress Color in New York for 2025? Blue Is the Queen Bee

According to national Google Trends data, blue prom dresses are dominating the scene in more than half the country, and New York is no exception. From shimmering navy ballgowns to icy pastel two-pieces, blue is making a major splash this season.

It’s classy, photogenic, and easy to style, especially with metallics or pearl accessories. Whether it’s midnight blue or soft periwinkle, it’s a versatile choice that flatters every skin tone and fits the whole aesthetic spectrum from cottagecore to glam.

Other dress trends nationwide include black, red, green, pink, and even yellow.

Garrett Jackson/Unsplash Garrett Jackson/Unsplash loading...

A Little More Variety for the Guys

While dress trends skew more uniform, prom suit colors show more personality. Across the U.S., guys are getting more creative with their prom looks than ever before. Suit colors like navy blue, red, green, and even purple are making appearances on prom floors in other states

Here in New York, though, silver suits are taking center stage.

Why Prom Color Trends Matter

Colors are more than just aesthetic choices, they help set the tone for the night, reflect personality, and (let’s be honest) influence who shows up on the best-dressed list on Instagram. If your teen wants to walk in confident, on-trend, and photo-ready, these colors are a great place to start.

How to Style 2025’s Top Prom Colors in New York

Blue Dresses: Pair with silver or white heels, pearl or rhinestone accessories, and keep makeup cool-toned.

Silver Suits: Coordinate with a pale blue tie or pocket square, black or white shoes, and a classic boutonniere.

Going Off-Color? Greens, reds, and even soft pinks are trending in smaller numbers. If your teen wants to go bold, go for it. It’s 2025, not 1955.

Long Truong/Unsplash Long Truong/Unsplash loading...

What It Means for Prom Season in NY

Trends are fun, so if that means wearing a bubblegum pink power suit or a black velvet gown with combat boots, so be it.

Expect to see metallic suits and blue gowns front and center at local boutiques. And if you’re still planning your look? Take this as your sign to go bold with silver and blue, or twist the trend with accessories that pop.