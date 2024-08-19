Enjoy Classic Muscle Cars At The 2024 Vehicles For Vision Car Show In Utica

Looking to enjoy classic cars here in Upstate New York? Look no further than downtown Utica this August.

The 8th Vehicles for Vision Car Show will take place on Sunday, August 25th 2024 at the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired campus at the intersection of Elizabeth and Kent Street in downtown Utica. You'll be able to enjoy hundreds of classic rides and more.

The event is free to attend. If you want to show off your classic ride, there is a $10 pre registration fee, or a $15 day of show fee. You can register online here. This year we will have the community car show as well as an invitational. There will also be a public market where local vendors can sell their goods.

What Is Vehicles for Vision?

Vehicles for Vision formed in 1986 as an effort to raise money for CABVI. It accepts a wide range of vehicles whether they are working or not:

Vehicles for Vision accepts donations within a 35-mile radius of the greater Utica and Syracuse areas. If you are outside of this area, you can visit www.donationline.com and the donation will come directly to CABVI. It is a large area from Canastota New York in the west to Little Falls in the east, Hamilton in the south to Boonville in the north. If you would like to make an appointment to complete the paperwork, please contact Steve Gannon at stepheng@cabvi.org."

According to their website, the majority of vehicle donations receive a $499 tax write off. You can read more and learn all about this program online with CABVI online here.

