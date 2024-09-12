Taste New York’s Finest Cheeses At The Little Falls Cheese Festival

Get ready to indulge in a day of cheese heaven here in Central New York.

The Little Falls Cheese Festival is returning to Little Falls for 2024 on Saturday, October 5th between 10AM - 5PM on Main Street in Little Falls. This event is known as New York State’s premier event for artisan cheesemakers, and honestly it's the ultimate destination for anyone passionate about locally made cheeses and gourmet products.

This years festival features more than 120 vendors offering a wide variety of cheeses, craft beverages, specialty foods, and unique handmade goods. If you're looking for specific vendors, they should have the complete lineup online here. The vendor list typically includes a mix of local cheesemakers, craft beverage producers, specialty food artisans, and handmade goods sellers from all over New York State.

Attendees can sample and purchase an impressive array of cheeses, from tangy cheddars and creamy bries to goat cheese and blue cheese varieties. Many of the vendors also provide pairings like wine, craft beer, and cider, making it a haven for foodies who enjoy complementing flavors. In addition to cheese tastings, the event offers live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and special talks from cheesemakers and culinary experts. It’s a family-friendly event with activities for kids.

Whether you’re a casual cheese enthusiast or a serious aficionado, the Little Falls Cheese Festival is the perfect place to discover new flavors, meet local producers, and enjoy a day of great food and community spirit. Best of all, admission is free. You can read more online here.

