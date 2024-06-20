Eat, Stink, And Be Merry In Upstate New York?

There is still a place where you can eat, stink, and be in Upstate New York.

The 21st Annual Mohawk Valley Garlic an Herb Festival is the perfect event for you to do all of those things.

You can join them on Saturday, September 14th at Canal Place in Little Falls with garlic growers, produce vendors, fine artisans, food product producers, herbs and flower vendors, and of course amazing festival cuisine. The event runs between 10AM - 5PM.

WARNING- This is a family friendly event, Vampires not permitted.

More than 90 carefully curated vendors. Garlic growers, herb and produce vendors, fine artisans. Garlic-centered food, family activities, live music all day.

A donation admission of $5 per person or $15 family/group is asked. You can check the festival website closer to the event for a full schedule of events.

