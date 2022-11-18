Important 2022 Christmas Shipping Deadlines Every New York Resident Needs To Know

The holiday season can be very stressful for many, especially when it comes to the gifts. What are the shipping deadlines across New York State if you're looking to ship gifts for the 2022 season?

UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service offer all sorts of services that make sure that you can get your gifts on time. They all offer services like ground, next day or even same-day shipping.

For 2022, the three largest shippers other than Santa (UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service) have announced their 2022 holiday shipping deadlines. According to the USA Today, they're almost identical to deadlines we looked at in 2021. The only difference is deadlines are a day earlier because Christmas falls on a Sunday.

Another thing to note is that many retailers' have their own shipping deadlines for online purchases so you may want to be conscious of those deadlines while you shop—some stores will have banners or countdowns for shipping on their site to help you navigate your holiday shopping. Other than that, you can always opt for curbside or in-store pickup all the way through Christmas Eve."

Ship Station points out some important reasons to not wait until the last minute to buy, and send out your gifts. Keep in mind the country is still dealing with labor shortages, lingering supply chain shortages, and other factors.

it is possible that inventory could still be arriving in batches—making the season stretch longer. But, even if everything runs as smoothly as possible, there will always be last minute shoppers.

So what are those dates for New York State? Here's a look:

Important Shipping Dates for New York in 2022 Shipping gifts across the country this year? These are dates you want to be aware of!

