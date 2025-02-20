New Yorkers, Your $2 Bill Could Be a Jackpot!

If you try spending it, you might be accused of having fake money, but the $2 bill is still in circulation, and some rare editions have sold for thousands of dollars at auction.

Why Some $2 Bills Are Worth More Than Others

The U.S. first issued $2 currency notes in 1862, initially featuring Alexander Hamilton. It wasn’t until 1869 that Thomas Jefferson took his place on the bill. Over the years, the design has changed multiple times, and certain editions have become highly sought after by collectors.

In mid-2022, a $2 bill from 2003 sold for $2,400 at an auction—and just weeks later, it was resold for $4,000, according to Heritage Auctions. Other $2 bills from the same year have sold for hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

How to Determine the Value of Your $2 Bill

If you want to see if your $2 bill is worth more than its face value, here’s what to check:

1. Year and Seal Color

Older bills, especially those from 1862 to 1917 with red, brown, or blue seals, can be worth $1,000 or more. Bills from 1890 in uncirculated condition have sold for up to $4,500.

2. Condition

Crisp, uncirculated bills fetch much higher prices than worn or heavily used ones. If you have a bill that has been kept in mint condition, it may be worth a lot more.

3. Rarity

Some bills are rarer than others. While many modern $2 bills sell for just slightly above face value, bills from 1928 have sold for $35 to $90 on average. If you have a bill from a limited print run, it could be even more valuable.

4. Serial Numbers and Printing Details

Certain serial numbers, misprints, or bills with unique characteristics (such as star notes) can add to the value. Collectors often pay more for bills with interesting or low serial numbers.

Are $2 Bills Rare?

Despite their high resale value in some cases, $2 bills are not exactly rare. The Federal Reserve reported that in 2022, there were $3 billion worth of $2 bills in circulation—though this is a small fraction compared to the $54.1 billion in total U.S. currency.

However, the $2 bill has long had a mixed reputation. At various points in history, it has been associated with superstitions and even illegal activities like voter bribery. The U.S. Treasury tried to make the bill more popular in the early 20th century, but the effort failed. It wasn’t until 1976, in celebration of America’s bicentennial, that the bill was reintroduced with the design we know today—featuring Thomas Jefferson on the front and the signing of the Declaration of Independence on the back.

Where to Check the Value of Your $2 Bill

If you’re curious about the value of your $2 bill, sites like U.S. Currency Auctions offer detailed price guides based on past sales. Some bills are worth just a few dollars above face value, but if you have the right edition, you could be sitting on a small fortune.

