19 Central New York Restaurants Dishes You Wish You Could Have Again For The First Time

Wouldn't it be nice to experience your favorite restaurant again for the first time in Central New York? What dish would you pick?

We asked the following question on social media:

What is one local restaurants dish that you wish you could have again for the first time"

Everyone has a favorite restaurant, and of course a favorite dish there. Maybe it's Bella Regina's and their mixed chicken riggies. Or, maybe you want a sub again for the first time from Big Daddy's in Rome. Maybe just maybe you'd like to experience eating chicken wings again for the first time from Cianfrocco's. Wherever the restaurant, whatever the dish, imagine the feeling of trying it again for the first time.

Maybe for 2023 you wanted to focus on a New Years Resolution that made sense- Support local business and try amazing food. You probably already have some favorite restaurants that you frequent on a regular basis. Even if you don't dine in, you still have them on your phone and ready to take a order for pickup at a moments notice. There are over 28,000 restaurants across New York State. It's time to celebrate amazing restaurants.

We decided to take the top 19 results from social media on the question above. The answers are below. We highlighted answers from restaurants that are no longer here, and ones that have been open forever. If you'd like to add to this, feel free to text us on our station app. We'd love to keep this list growing and growing like your appetite.

