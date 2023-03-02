16 New York State Cities Among Most Miserable In America?

Even though New York State might be home to one of the happiest cities in America, we are also home to 16 of the most miserable cities too.

Business Insider identified the 50 most miserable cities in the US, using census data from 1,000 cities, taking into consideration population change (because if people are leaving it's usually for a good reason), the percentage of people working, median household incomes, the percentage of people without healthcare, median commute times, and the number of people living in poverty.

Some how, New York State didn't make that part of the list. Business Insider did expand their research to over 1,000 cities and that's where New York shows up. But, we did far better than some other states in the country:

The state with the most miserable cities was California, with 10 in the top 50. New Jersey was second, with nine, and Florida had six."

You can take a look at the Top 50 online here. If you want the rest of the list, you can go here.

New York State deals with a lot of drama. Let's face it, we have some of the highest costs for living in the country, high taxes, population density, poor infrastructure in some cities, the list can go on and on. However, despite all these flaws, Upstate New York still continues to shine and overcome the odds. We have our problems, but generally we are happy people proud of our culture, food, and history.

Based off of the larger list, New York doesn't even show up until number 65. Here's where all the New York State cities ranked:

