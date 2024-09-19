It's no secret that we love to eat here in New York State. What pasta shapes define different cities and towns?

A Brief History Of Pasta

Pasta literally comes in hundreds of shapes and sizes, maybe even thousands. According to Colorado State University, pasta is one of the oldest processed foods:

Pasta is one of the oldest processed foods, dating back several thousand years to around 1100 B.C. For comparison, bread dates back to around 8000 B.C. While it may seem like fighting words to an Italian, the first pasta that modern eaters would recognize probably came from China and could have been made out of a variety of starchy foods besides wheat, including rice, mung beans, tapioca and sweet potatoes."

The earliest pasta shape on record was a simple sheet, which was treated more like bread dough. It took many years for this simple shape to change:

What really sparked the explosion of pasta shapes was the invention of the extrusion press. Versions of an extruder had been experimented with since the 1300s, but it took the revolution in mechanics of the Renaissance to allow the machines to quickly mass-produce pasta, including shapes like elbow macaroni, rigatoni and tagliatelle."

New York And Pasta History

During the late 19th century, a large group of immigrants relocated from Italy to America (most from Naples). When that happened, pasta became a common food in the states, and even more common in New York State/New York City. So what if different cities and towns across New York State had different pasta forms?

15 New York Cities / Towns As Pasta Shapes It's no secret that we love to eat here in New York State. What pasta shapes define different cities and towns?

