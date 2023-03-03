14 New York Beach Towns Among Top Best-Rated In America

A trip to the beach when the weather is warmer is always incredible. Maybe this year you can visit one of these 14 in New York State that were the Top Rated in America.

No matter where you go, you're sure to find that perfect beach to relax and unwind at. Let's be real for a moment though. When you think beach towns, New York State isn't probably the first state that comes to mind. Maybe that is New Jersey, California, or Florida. However, New York does have some incredible beaches. Even in Upstate, we are blessed with a ton of great places.

When the pull of the beach is strong, as Travel and Leisure points out, you may just adopt an "any beach will do" mentality. Before you do that though, try and check out the best beach towns in the U.S. Why? They can make for incredible vacations with beautiful coastal views, ice cream stands, and historic beach piers.

WalletHub compared 191 cities across America to find the best beach towns. Here's how they determined the winners:

WalletHub compared 191 cities across 62 key indicators of livability. We split our comparison into two categories, towns located by the ocean and by lakes. Our data set ranges from housing costs to share of for-sale waterfront homes to quality of beach water."

Florida ruled the Top 10 of the list coming in at first place, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th. California and Hawaii were also big winners, along with South Carolina. New York State doesn't even show up on the list until Number 46. Here's a look at how New York scored:

Here's a look at how New York scored:

