13 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For October 2024

October has arrived in Upstate and Central New York. Let's do our part to be safe and watch out for New York's Most Wanted criminals.

These lists serve as a reminder of the importance of community safety and the role that each one of us can play in keeping our neighborhoods secure.

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 10/01/2024:

Also, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers announces their Wanted Person of the Week for the Central New York region on WIBX 950, 92.3FM every Thursday. You can follow that announcement online here.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

