13 Places You’ll Find Delicious Prime Rib In Upstate New York

Are you looking to enjoy prime rib right here in Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York? Here's 13 places that need to go on your radar.

First, What Is Prime Rib?

Prime rib is also known as a standing rib roast. It's defined as a cut of beef from the primal rib, one of the primal cuts of beef.

While the entire rib section comprises ribs six through 12, a standing rib roast may contain anywhere from two to seven ribs. It is most often roasted "standing" on the rib bones so that the meat does not touch the pan. An alternative cut removes the top end of the ribs for easier carving."

Rib-eye steaks are cut from a standing rib, boned with most of the fat and lesser muscles removed. Then, they are cooked to perfection.

Why Is Prime Rib So Special?

According to the Kitchn, prime rib has a large “eye” of meat in the center, which is juicy, tender, and marbled with fat. This eye has a fat-marbled muscle around it, and the whole thing is surrounded by a thick cap of fat. Simply put, prime rib is tender, juicy, and extremely flavorful.

Prime rib can be sold bone-in or boneless, and you can always ask the butcher to cut the meat off the bones and tie it back on, which helps in the carving process once the roast is cooked."

Where Can You Order It?

On the 315 Menus Facebook group, the question was asked where to find the best in our region. Here are the Top 13 choices:

