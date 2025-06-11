Be honest... who among us hasn’t stared at a surprise utility bill, scrolled through Zillow listings we definitely can’t afford, or opened our fridge to yet another sad dinner of frozen veggies and cheese sticks... and thought: “If times get any tougher, I might just have to sell a kidney.”

You’re not alone.

In a world where side hustles dominate and your neighbor’s making $2,000 a month narrating TikToks about soup, it’s only natural to wonder if your body, yes, your own body, might be your next stream of income. After all, if you can lease out your spare bedroom, why not your spare eggs? Or plasma? Or.. stool?

State and federal laws and medical ethics dictate exactly which body parts and biological byproducts you can legally turn into cash in New York and which ones could get you a date with the feds.

Some are easier than you’d think. Some are weirdly fascinating. Others come with serious strings attached (or needles). But if you’ve ever asked, “Can I sell my body for money?” legally, of course, this is your ultimate breakdown of what’s allowed, what pays, and what to avoid like a Facebook Marketplace kidney swap.

Let’s get into it.