If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing, you’ll want to double-check those numbers, because some lucky players throughout New York are cashing in big.

$100,000 Powerplay Winner in Constantia

According to the New York Lottery, a third-prize Powerplay ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Buckingham Market, 45 Redfield Street in Constantia.

The Powerplay option multiplies non-jackpot prizes, which doubled the third-prize win from $50,000 to $100,000.

Other $100,000 Winners in New York

Three other $100,000 Powerplay tickets were sold in:

Flushing (Skyview Newsstand Inc., 4024 College Point Blvd)

Newburgh (Smokes 4 Less, 59 North Plank Rd)

Ontario (Fastrac EG #211, 1933 NY Route 104)

More Third-Prize Winners Across the State

In addition to those big wins, the New York Lottery confirms 20 more third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each were sold all over the state, including one in Central New York at Stewart’s Shops #132, 124 W Main St., Waterville.

Other winners were spread out from Alexandria Bay to Brooklyn, Yonkers, Poughkeepsie, and Plattsburgh.

Powerball in New York

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The winning numbers are drawn from 1 to 69, with the red Powerball drawn from 1 to 26. Adding the Power Play option can multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times.

New York remains one of the luckiest states to play, with the Lottery contributing $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2024-2025 to support public schools statewide.

How to Play Smart

While big wins are exciting, the New York Lottery reminds players to keep gambling fun and safe. Anyone struggling with gambling addiction can get help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling 1-877-8-HOPENY, or by texting HOPENY (467369).

