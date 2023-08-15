Everybody's so creative. Except when it comes to crafting tropical vacation getaways that are not Hawaii. In case you totally missed it, the island of Maui is currently experiencing wildfires. Lahaina Town is completely burned to the ground. Because Hawaii is an island cluster in the middle of the ocean, it makes sense that the other islands in the archipelago are focusing their efforts and resources in helping displaced survivors with food, clothing and housing. Whilst also helping find those who are still missing and account for the dead. Hospitals are filled up. Hawaii as a whole is experiencing a great loss and is in a state of emergency and mourning.

Understandably, some people have saved up for months or years of planning their vacation in Hawaii. And while it is not often easy or convenient to cancel a long-planned trip, now is not the time to vacation in Hawaii.

The great news for those who have already booked flights is that many airlines, like Hawaiian Airlines are offering free cancelations and refunds for flights to Hawaii through August 31 (and maybe longer)--which is cool. And since there is no telling when Hawaii will be whole enough to welcome vacation seekers, I asked ChatGPT to compile a gorgeous list of equally spectacular tropical destinations (and some travel highlights) for your vacay planning pleasure:

Here are ChatGPT's Picks:

Bali, Indonesia:

Explore ancient temples like Uluwatu and Tanah Lot.

Relax on the stunning beaches of Seminyak and Nusa Dua.

Visit the lush terraced rice fields of Tegallalang.

Enjoy water activities such as snorkeling and diving in the crystal-clear waters.

Maldives:

Stay in overwater bungalows and enjoy private beaches.

Snorkel or dive to witness vibrant coral reefs and marine life.

Go on a sunset cruise or fishing excursion.

Indulge in spa treatments with ocean views.

Phuket, Thailand:

Visit Patong Beach for lively nightlife and water sports.

Explore the Old Phuket Town with its colorful Sino-Portuguese architecture.

Take a boat tour to the Phi Phi Islands for snorkeling and swimming.

Visit the Big Buddha statue for panoramic views.

Cancun, Mexico:

Relax on the beautiful beaches along the Hotel Zone.

Explore Mayan ruins at Chichen Itza and Tulum.

Snorkel in the clear waters of the Yucatan Peninsula's cenotes.

Enjoy vibrant nightlife and entertainment.

Seychelles:

Discover pristine beaches on Mahe, Praslin, and La Digue islands.

Go hiking in Morne Seychellois National Park.

Snorkel and dive in the marine-rich waters of the Indian Ocean.

Explore Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve, home to the unique coco de mer palm.

Fiji:

Experience traditional Fijian culture in a village homestay.

Dive or snorkel in the Great Astrolabe Reef.

Enjoy water sports like kayaking and paddleboarding.

Explore the Garden of the Sleeping Giant with its exotic orchids.

Costa Rica:

Discover the diverse wildlife in Manuel Antonio National Park.

Zip-line through lush rainforests and cloud forests.

Relax in natural hot springs near Arenal Volcano.

Surf on the Pacific coast's world-class waves.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia: Stay in luxurious overwater bungalows with clear-water views.

Snorkel or dive to explore colorful coral reefs and marine life.

Go on a shark and ray snorkeling excursion.

Take a 4x4 safari tour of the island's rugged interior. Mauritius: Relax on the stunning beaches of Flic en Flac and Belle Mare.

Visit the Seven Coloured Earths at Chamarel.

Explore Black River Gorges National Park for hiking and wildlife spotting.

Try water activities like parasailing, kite surfing, and deep-sea fishing. Tahiti, French Polynesia: Explore the capital city, Papeete, and its vibrant markets.

Visit the Museum of Tahiti and Her Islands to learn about local culture.

Take a boat tour to Moorea for hiking, snorkeling, and breathtaking views.

Enjoy water activities such as surfing, paddleboarding, and kayaking. Here are Some of my picks: The Bahamas:

Nassau and Paradise Island: Explore Nassau's historic sites, including Fort Charlotte and Queen's Staircase. Relax on the beautiful beaches of Paradise Island and visit Atlantis Resort for its water park and marine habitat.

Jamaica:



Ocho Rios: Explore Dunn's River Falls and Mystic Mountain for adventure activities like zip-lining and bobsledding. Visit Dolphin Cove to interact with dolphins and other marine life.

Turks and Caicos:

Chalk Sound National Park: Kayak through turquoise waters and marvel at the limestone islands known as "cays." The vibrant colors are a photographer's dream.

The Cayman Islands:

Cayman Brac: Go rock climbing on the rugged Bluff, explore caves, and enjoy diving in the surrounding waters known for their marine life.

Thanks Chat CPT!

