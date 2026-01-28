Get Ready to Rock at the NYS Fair

If your summer plans include the New York State Fair, here’s one you’ll want circled on the calendar.

ZZ Top is bringing its unmistakable sound to Suburban Park on Thursday, September 3 at 8 p.m. — and yes, it’s included with Fair admission.

There’s a Look-Alike Contest

New for this year, the Fair is leaning into the fun with a ZZ Top Doppelgänger Contest. If you’ve got a beard (real or borrowed), a pair of black sunglasses, and a hat that fits the vibe, you’re already halfway there.

More details on how to enter are coming soon.

Fair Dates, Deals, and Free Concerts

The Great New York State Fair runs from August 26 through Labor Day, September 7, at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Every concert is included with admission, which is still one of the best bargains around —$8 for adults, with kids under 12 and seniors 65 and older getting in free.

Tickets go on sale later this summer.

Part of a Big Summer Music Lineup

ZZ Top is one of 41 national acts playing as part of the 2026 Chevrolet Music Series. There are daily shows at Chevy Court at 1 and 6 PM, plus nightly 8 PM concerts at Suburban Park. Two special 9 PM Chevy Court shows are also scheduled for August 28 and September 4.

More artist announcements and schedule updates are coming soon.

Just know this: when ZZ Top hits the stage, it’s going to be loud, fun, and very hard not to sing along.