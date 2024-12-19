YouTube TV&#8217;s New Rates: A Pricey Channel to Tune Into

YouTube TV’s New Rates: A Pricey Channel to Tune Into

Credit - Chat GPT

It once seemed like the perfect solution for cutting the cord. It was cheaper than cable and offered channels people actually wanted without the unnecessary fluff or sky-high costs.

That's about to change. The streaming service is hitting subscribers with a significant price hike - jumping $10 a month from $72.99 to $82.99.

TSM
loading...

Is it Worth It

That’s $120 extra per year for a service that was supposed to save money. At $82.99 a month, it’s practically on par with local cable prices, leaving many to question whether the convenience of streaming is really worth it.

READ MORE: One Upstate New York City is Home to Highest Rent Hike in America

What’s especially frustrating is that a chunk of that bill goes toward local channels. These are the same channels that are free with an antenna, yet subscribers are now paying a premium to stream them. It raises the question: Are customers truly getting value for their money, or is this just trading one overpriced service for another?

And that's just for one service. What if you also have Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime? All those streaming services add up. When groceries and gas are as high as they are, paying hundreds of dollars a month just for television seems a bit ridiculous.

READ MORE: Breaking the Chain: 13 Retailers Closing Stores in 2025

The landscape of streaming has changed dramatically since its early days of cost-saving appeal. With so many services raising their rates, it’s hard not to feel like the cord-cutting revolution has come full circle—landing right back where it started, with bloated bills and limited options.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?

Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: YouTube Tv, Utica News
Categories: TSM

More From 96.9 WOUR