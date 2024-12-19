It once seemed like the perfect solution for cutting the cord. It was cheaper than cable and offered channels people actually wanted without the unnecessary fluff or sky-high costs.

That's about to change. The streaming service is hitting subscribers with a significant price hike - jumping $10 a month from $72.99 to $82.99.

Is it Worth It

That’s $120 extra per year for a service that was supposed to save money. At $82.99 a month, it’s practically on par with local cable prices, leaving many to question whether the convenience of streaming is really worth it.

What’s especially frustrating is that a chunk of that bill goes toward local channels. These are the same channels that are free with an antenna, yet subscribers are now paying a premium to stream them. It raises the question: Are customers truly getting value for their money, or is this just trading one overpriced service for another?

And that's just for one service. What if you also have Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime? All those streaming services add up. When groceries and gas are as high as they are, paying hundreds of dollars a month just for television seems a bit ridiculous.

The landscape of streaming has changed dramatically since its early days of cost-saving appeal. With so many services raising their rates, it’s hard not to feel like the cord-cutting revolution has come full circle—landing right back where it started, with bloated bills and limited options.

