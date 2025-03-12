Your Chance To Shine In A Hallmark Christmas Movie Is Here In New York

Have you ever wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie? You'll get your chance to be an extra here in New York.

Casting Buffalo is on the search for extras / background actors in Buffalo, and Youngstown. It's worth the drive from Central New York or the North Country if you're obsessed with these style movies:

Casting Buffalo is seeking diverse union and non-union background talent (ages 18+) for the upcoming Hallmark Original Christmas movie, Newport Christmas.

Filming will take place around Erie and Niagara County, from March 17th to April 3rd, and a variety of background roles are available, including Christmas formal guests, ballroom dancers, tuxedoed men, corset wearing women, gilded age reenactors, tourists, waitstaff, parade spectators, a violin busker, string quartets, Santa Clauses, and many many more. If you love Christmas and the holiday season, this may be the gig for you.

Newport Christmas is produced by Synthetic Cinema International (SCI), a global production company with over 20 years of experience serving major clients, including Hallmark, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, SyFy, Telemundo, Lifetime, BET, Netflix, and Disney+. SCI Owner & Producer Andrew Gernhard is excited to bring his long history of filmmaking to Buffalo, NY, with hopes of many more to come.

In addition to offering a chance to be part of a beloved Hallmark holiday film, this production also provides SAG-Eligible opportunities for local actors looking to take the next step in their careers.

How To Apply

How to Apply: Interested talent can find casting details and submission instructions at castingbuffalo.com or directly at submissions@castingbuffalo.com

"Hey, Hallmark. We Found Your Christmas Villages in Upstate New York! "Hey, Hallmark. We found your Christmas villages." These 7 Upstate New York villages would be perfect as a backdrop to Hallmark's famous Christmas movies. They are beautiful, historic, offer a wide range of holiday events, and are all worthy of a Christmastime visit from you! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio