New York Girl Youngest to Appear on Cover of Sports Illustrated

A 10-year-old girl from Upstate New York is the youngest athlete to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The magazine teamed up with Dove for Sports reIllustrated. The special edition features 10 inspiring young female athletes who are changing the conversation about girls in sports.

Studies show girls are more likely to quit sports as teens. A diverse group of young female athletes was chosen to remind kids that no matter where they come from or what challenges they face, sports can build confidence and strength that stick with them for life. And it's all led by one little girl from Tonawanda, New York.

That girl is Honor Smoke, the 2024 state wrestling champion who trains with and competes against boys and she often wins.

Honor hopes other girls see that wrestling isn't just a sport for boys. "Because many girls have been doing it," Honor said. "I've been doing it, myself."

The 10-year-old is setting her sights higher than just being a state champ. “I want to go to the Olympics."

Honor also takes part in basketball and cheerleading and is inspiring every girl to stay in the game, no matter what sport they choose.

Check out all 10 female athletes, including several from New York State who are proving athleticism comes in all shapes, sizes, and abilities at projects.si.com.

