Central New York Fire Department Mourns Another Heartbreaking Loss

Firefighters send a heart-wrenching goodbye to one of their own.

It's been a tough few weeks for the Yorkville Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Nick Morosco unexpectedly passed away at the end of August. Less than 3 weeks later their mascot passes away.

Aerial Marie has been the mascot for the fire department for more than a decade.

She visited with so many children at schools around Central New York teaching Fire Prevention with her handler John Constas.

Credit - Yorkville Fire & Hose Co. Inc./Facebook Credit - Yorkville Fire & Hose Co. Inc./Facebook loading...

Credit - Yorkville Fire & Hose Co. Inc./Facebook Credit - Yorkville Fire & Hose Co. Inc./Facebook loading...

Parade Mascot

You'd always find Aerial in the front seat for every parade.

Credit - Yorkville Fire & Hose Co. Inc./Facebook Credit - Yorkville Fire & Hose Co. Inc./Facebook loading...

Tearful Goodbye

Aerial was given a proper goodbye as she was transported in Ladder 13 fire truck.

Credit - Dana Olney Credit - Dana Olney loading...

Credit - Dana Olney Credit - Dana Olney loading...

Mascot Will Be Missed

Firefighters gave Aerial a kiss before saying goodbye one final time and covering her body in an American flag.

Credit - Dana Olney Credit - Dana Olney loading...

Credit - Dana Olney Credit - Dana Olney loading...

Rest in Peace Aerial

The mascot for 13 years at the Yorkville Fire & Hose Company will be greatly missed.

Rest in Peace Aerial. We hope Assistant Chief Nick Morosco met you at the Pearly Gates when you crossed over the Rainbow Bridge.

Get our free mobile app