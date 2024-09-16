Central New York Fire Department Mourns Another Heartbreaking Loss

Central New York Fire Department Mourns Another Heartbreaking Loss

Credit - Dana Olney/Yorkville Fire & Hose Co. Inc.

Firefighters send a heart-wrenching goodbye to one of their own.

It's been a tough few weeks for the Yorkville Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Nick Morosco unexpectedly passed away at the end of August. Less than 3 weeks later their mascot passes away.

Aerial Marie has been the mascot for the fire department for more than a decade.

She visited with so many children at schools around Central New York teaching Fire Prevention with her handler John Constas.

Credit - Yorkville Fire & Hose Co. Inc./Facebook
Credit - Yorkville Fire & Hose Co. Inc./Facebook
Parade Mascot

You'd always find Aerial in the front seat for every parade.

Credit - Yorkville Fire & Hose Co. Inc./Facebook
Tearful Goodbye

Aerial was given a proper goodbye as she was transported in Ladder 13 fire truck.

Credit - Dana Olney
Credit - Dana Olney
Mascot Will Be Missed

Firefighters gave Aerial a kiss before saying goodbye one final time and covering her body in an American flag.

Credit - Dana Olney
Credit - Dana Olney
Rest in Peace Aerial

The mascot for 13 years at the Yorkville Fire & Hose Company will be greatly missed.

Rest in Peace Aerial. We hope Assistant Chief Nick Morosco met you at the Pearly Gates when you crossed over the Rainbow Bridge.

