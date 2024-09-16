Central New York Fire Department Mourns Another Heartbreaking Loss
Firefighters send a heart-wrenching goodbye to one of their own.
It's been a tough few weeks for the Yorkville Fire Department.
Assistant Chief Nick Morosco unexpectedly passed away at the end of August. Less than 3 weeks later their mascot passes away.
READ MORE: Tributes Pour in For Volunteer Firefighter
Aerial Marie has been the mascot for the fire department for more than a decade.
She visited with so many children at schools around Central New York teaching Fire Prevention with her handler John Constas.
Parade Mascot
You'd always find Aerial in the front seat for every parade.
Tearful Goodbye
Aerial was given a proper goodbye as she was transported in Ladder 13 fire truck.
Mascot Will Be Missed
Firefighters gave Aerial a kiss before saying goodbye one final time and covering her body in an American flag.
Rest in Peace Aerial
The mascot for 13 years at the Yorkville Fire & Hose Company will be greatly missed.
Rest in Peace Aerial. We hope Assistant Chief Nick Morosco met you at the Pearly Gates when you crossed over the Rainbow Bridge.
Blue Wave Hits Central New York to Show Support for Our Police Officers
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams