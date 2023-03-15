Yee haw! A multi-platinum country artist is coming to Central New York this summer.

Who's ready for a barefoot blue jean night? Jake Owen will make his debut at Turning Stone as part of his 'Up There, Down Here' tour. The concert will be held in the Events Center on Sunday, August 6 at 7:00 PM. Beachin'!

Tickets go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards Members on Thursday, March 16 and general on-sale is Friday, March 17 at 10:00 AM. Ticket prices start at $29 and can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877-833-SHOW or online at Ticketmaster.

The summer concert calendar is beginning to fill up. A number of country artists have been announced at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, SPAC in Saratoga Springs, and Darien Lake.

The lineup of free concerts at the New York State Fair is also being released. Tyler Hubbard & Chapel Hart are among the acts already announced.

FrogFest 34

Russell Dickerson will headline FrogFest 34, the longest-running outdoor concert series in Central New York on June 17. It'll be held at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. Advance sale tickets are $30 for general admission and $70 for VIP. They will be $40 at the gate.

Russell Dickerson

Mike Gossin (former of Gloriana)

Mark Taylor

Alyssa Trahan

Whiskey Creek

Broken Rule

Grizzly Ridge Band

Grit N Grace

