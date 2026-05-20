The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is in New York

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is coming to New York this summer.

Affectionately known as “Mama Duck,” the inflatable is 61 feet tall, 64 feet wide, and 74 feet long. This massive floating bird tips the scales at roughly 30,000 pounds when fully inflated.

Mama is floating into Buffalo for Canalside, a three-day celebration during the 4th of July weekend.

Honestly, it’s not just a photo op situation. It’s a full-on three-day lineup built around everyone’s favorite oversized inflatable bird.

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July 3: Ducks, Movies, and a Little Friendly Hunting

Things kick off with Free Play Friday and a full slate of duck-themed programming. There’s face painting for the kids, sidewalk chalk artists turning the pavement into a temporary masterpiece, and food and beer trucks ready to handle the crowd.

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Movie night hits the videoboard with “Migration,” and somewhere in the middle of all that, there’s also a Golden Duck hiding somewhere at Canalside. Find it, and you get a prize—basically a scavenger hunt, but with more snacks nearby.

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July 4: Patriotic Ducks Take Over

On the 4th, the celebration leans fully into Independence Day energy. The first 1,000 guests get a patriotic mini rubber duck, which is probably going to become someone’s desk trophy by Monday morning.

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“Mighty Ducks” plays on the videoboard, live music fills the waterfront, and yes—food and beer trucks keep things moving.

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July 5: A Chill Sunday Wrap-Up

By Sunday, things settle into The Sunday Social at Canalside. Same waterfront vibes, same food and drink options, same Golden Duck still out there somewhere refusing to be found too easily.

It’s weird, it’s very Buffalo, and it’s exactly the kind of weekend where a giant floating duck somehow makes perfect sense.