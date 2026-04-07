Get Ready: The World’s Biggest Bounce House Is Coming!

It's back! The World's Biggest Bounce House is returning to New York for inflatable fun this summer.

Spend the day unleashing your inner child, shooting hoops, climbing towers, sliding into a ball pit, or just chilling on oversized couches and chairs. Whether you want to dance like nobody’s watching or compete in the silliest contests, this is your playground.

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Full on Party Zone

Spanning more than 24,000 square feet and towering 32 feet high, this isn’t just a bounce house—it’s a full-on party zone.

Inside, you’ll find giant slides, climbing towers, basketball hoops, ball pits, and all kinds of colorful, interactive fun.

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A live DJ keeps the energy buzzing with music, games, and competitions that fit every age group, turning each session into a dance party in the sky.

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The Giant

Ready to test your skills?

The Giant stretches over 900 feet and packs more than 50 obstacles, ending with a massive slide that’ll leave you grinning from ear to ear.

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Whether you’re racing friends, tackling it with family, or just bouncing your way through, it’s a thrilling adventure for everyone.

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Sport Slam

This arena brings the fun of sports to the inflatable world. Jump, climb, shoot, and compete in basketball, soccer, dodgeball, and more.

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With special battle zones and challenges everywhere, Sport Slam turns a day of bouncing into a playful showdown you won’t forget.

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airSPACE

Blast off into airSPACE, a space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, moon craters, multi-lane slides, and endless ball pits.

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It’s perfect for explorers, dreamers, and anyone ready to get lost in a world of intergalactic fun.

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Other Fun on Site

When you need a break, you’ve got plenty of options—food trucks, shaded rest areas, and family-friendly entertainment.

Bring your own snacks or grab something on-site, then get right back to the action. There’s literally something for everyone, from toddlers to adults.

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Don’t Miss It!

Step away from your phones, forget the TV, and spend a weekend bouncing like you mean it.

The World's Largest Bounce House is coming June 20 & 21 to Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa.

Junior Sessions: Kids aged 7 and under - $35

Bigger Kids Sessions: Kids 15 & under - $38

Adult Sessions: Anyone 16+ - $45

Get tickets and learn more at thebigbounceamerica.com.