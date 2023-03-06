Win Over $1 Million as World Series of Poker Comes to Central New York
Bring your poker face, it's time to go all-in for a chance to win some serious cash.
The iconic World Series of Poker Circuit is making its way to New York for a tournament you're never going to forget. It's kicking off March 16th at Turning Stone Resort Casino, bringing 12-days of non-stop poker action to Central New York.
Thousands from across the Northeast will come to compete, looking to take their stab at over $1 million in guaranteed payouts. Not only that, but competitors will also be shooting for one of 16 WSOP Gold Rings and a seat at the $1 million Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas.
What's New This Year?
Let's go girls! Leave the guys at home and come for New York's first-ever Ladies WSOP No Limit Hold'em Tournament. It's all going down on Friday, March 24th.
Also new in 2023 is the Monster Stack event, which returns as a special two-day event on March 21st and 22nd. Because of how popular the event was last year, they are also bringing in 20 additional tables. Now there's even more chances to win!
Last Year's Success
The WSOP Circuit Event showed a great turnout in 2022. It exceeded all expectations with almost 11,000 entries from 26 different states and Canada. 1,600 people were good enough to take cash home, paying out $4.4 million to the winners.
That's four times the guaranteed prize pool. How about getting some of that green for yourself?
Gold Rings were won, but only two Central New Yorkers were able to take one for themselves. Those two would be Tom Frank from Ilion and Frank Gentile from Utica. They took home $60,000 combined.
Register for Yourself
Jump in on the fun and get yourself signed up. The event will be here before you know it! Get more information about World Series of Poker® by visiting their website.