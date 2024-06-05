Another Business Moves Away From Destiny USA

Destiny USA continues to lose tenants. Another business is moving out.

The mall in Syracuse has seen a number of shops close up over the last few years.

At Home, a décor and furniture store announced last month it would be shutting down. The store that opened nearly 8 years ago, will close its doors in early August.

Now is a good time to shop if you're looking for good deals. Everything in the store is on sale with items up to 30% off.

World of Beer Closing

The number of businesses calling it quits continues to rise.

This time it's World of Beer. The restaurant is the latest to move away from Destiny USA after a decade. The sad news was announced on social media.

"After 10+ incredible years in business, it is with mixed emotions that we announce our last day will be June 30th. It's been a fantastic ride serving over 100,000 drinks, 50,000 pretzels, creating countless memories, friendships, and unforgettable moments with all of you."

Farewell Party

A special farewell party is planned for Friday, June 21 to celebrate the 10+ years of serving beer, food and good times.

"Let's raise a glass together, reminisce about the good times, and make some final, lasting memories. Thank you again, from the bottom of our hearts, for being a part of our World of Beer family. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you, and we will cherish the memories we've created together forever. We couldn't have done it without you, and we look forward to seeing everyone on the 21st! Cheers to you all!"

World of Beer in Destiny USA is the only location in New York State.