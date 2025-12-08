If you’ve ever wanted to step right into It’s a Wonderful Life, Seneca Falls is calling your name.

Every December, this quiet Upstate New York town puts on its wings and becomes “The Real Bedford Falls,” and from December 12th through 14th, the magic comes alive again for the annual It’s a Wonderful Life Festival. It’s one of those weekends that feels like someone bottled up the warmth of the movie and let it loose in the streets.

How Seneca Falls Transforms Into Bedford Falls

The whole town transforms into a holiday postcard, with more than 100 events sprinkled across the weekend. Things kick off Friday night with Mrs. Martini’s Pasta Dinner, the kind of cozy comfort food moment that instantly makes you feel like part of the family. Then everyone heads to the glowing It’s a Wonderful Bonfire on Lower Fall Street, where Santa himself shows up to soak in the warmth and greet the crowd.

The Biggest Day of the Festival: Parades, Runs, and Traditions

Saturday is the big one: the It’s a Wonderful Parade winds through town with everything from a brand-new Float Contest to the perfectly quirky Bedford Falls Mediocre Marching Band. The Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes add their signature flair, and by the time the 5K gets underway, the whole village is buzzing. More than 5,000 runners race past cheering spectators for the wildly popular It’s a Wonderful Run.

Sunday brings its own charm with Uncle Billy’s Wonderful Scavenger Hunt, the Wonderful Music Brass Ensemble filling the air with classic holiday sounds, and a new addition this year: Sunday Fun Day at People’s Park, designed for families who just want to play, laugh, and enjoy being together outdoors.

READ MORE: Only One New York Theater Is Showing This Holiday Classic

All weekend long, visitors can reenact their favorite movie scenes for the “Lights, Camera, Action!” challenge, upload their videos, and maybe even win $100. And this year comes with an extra treat: the debut of It’s a Wonderful Life-Opoly, a collectible board game inspired by the movie’s most beloved characters and moments. Festival President Haidee Oropallo says the game was created as a way for fans to celebrate the film’s message of generosity and community for Christmas.

Meet the Beloved Cast Members of the 1946 Film

Several cast members from the original 1946 film will also be in town, offering meet-and-greets and special presentations. You’ll see Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu Bailey), Jimmy Hawkins (Tommy Bailey), and Don Collins (Young Pete Bailey). Also joining the celebration are Mary Owen, daughter of Donna Reed; Monica Capra Hodges, granddaughter of Frank Capra; and John Kuri, son of set decorator Emile Kuri. George Bailey’s Car is on display at James Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram.

Movie Moments, Wagon Rides, and Holiday Memories

Whether you’re watching the black-and-white film at a cozy screening, riding a horse-drawn wagon through town, shopping at Sam Wainwright’s Vendor Village, or catching a glimpse of character actors roaming the streets, the whole weekend feels like stepping back in time. For details, tickets, and volunteer opportunities, visit therealbedfordfalls.com.

16 Walk & Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams