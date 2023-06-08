Upstate NY Flower Turning a Fun Hiking Trip, Into a Trip to the Doctor

If you're out for a hike, you better stay on your toes around this plant.

Outdoor enthusiasts take note of everything nature has to offer when out on a hike. As beautiful as most plants seem, they do have their downsides. This one included...

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Witch-Hobble Flower

Though these flowers may look enchanting, they do tend to be a little bit wicked. Witch-hobble (viburnum lantanoides) are a native shrub in New York State forests. Now is the time of the year when they bloom, sprouting softball sized clusters of flowers.

The cream-colored, tiny flowers are then also surrounded by larger, white flowers. They're a favorite of pollinators, inviting a variety of different insects like butterflies, bees, and moths to take in their beauty.

Witch-hobble flowers are beneficial to other animals in the forest as well, serving as a food source for other wildlife all year long.

Canva Canva loading...

Watch Out!

The witch-hobble is enticing, you must watch out for it's darker side. Many refer to the flower as the "hobblebush", due to it's tendency to trip up hikers on the trail.

The bush will often create dense patches of overlapping branches, sometimes crossing over the occasional hiking trail. Those who have gotten their boot stuck in the branches typically haven't forgotten. Especially if they've ended up on the forest floor because of it.

So next time your hiking in the woods... watch out! The last thing you want is to ruin a beautiful day in the Adirondack's with a trip to the hospital.

