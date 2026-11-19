Central New York Holiday Tradition Is Taking a Break

If the Winter Wonderland of Lights at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango is part of your holiday plans, you'll need to make other arrangements this year.

The park has announced it will not be hosting the popular Christmas light display this holiday season.

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Mother Nature Gets the Blame

The annual event has become a holiday tradition for many families, but weather hasn't exactly been cooperating.

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The park says weather conditions over the past two years have greatly impacted the event, making it difficult to deliver the experience they want guests to have.

"We know this has become a holiday tradition for many, and this decision certainly wasn’t an easy one."

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You Can Still Get Your Christmas Fix

The holiday magic isn't going away completely. The park's sister property, The Haven of the Wild, will host Breakfast with Santa on weekends starting after Thanksgiving.

READ MORE: The Wild Animal Park’s Next Big Idea - Forbidden Jungle

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So if the kids are already making their Christmas lists, they'll still have a chance to tell Santa what they're hoping to find under the tree.

Zoonar RF Santa holding magical lights in hands

Bright Nights Returns to the Utica Zoo

If you're looking for another place to get your holiday lights fix, Bright Nights is returning to the Utica Zoo, and they're going BIG this year.

The zoo will be decked out with more than 36,000 lights. You can also enjoy visits with Santa every night, plus the Grinch and holiday princesses on select dates.

There will be strolling Christmas carolers, holiday crafts, letters to Santa, outdoor firepits with s'mores, hot cocoa, and food trucks. You can even check out some of the indoor animal exhibits while you're there.

Bright Nights runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings from November 27 through December 19, from 5 to 8 PM. Tickets start at $7 with advance purchase on Thursdays and $8 on Fridays and Saturdays. The event is mostly outdoors, so dress for the weather!

You can find the full schedule and get tickets on the Utica Zoo website.